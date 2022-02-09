Mann demands compensation for farmers who died during protest
AAP member in Lok Sabha Bhagwant Mann, chief ministerial face of the party in Punjab, on Wednesday demanded compensation for farmers who reportedly died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mann also demanded withdrawl of cases against the farmers who participated in the protests.
Speaking in Punjabi, he said since the farms laws have been withdrawn, the government should give compensation to the families of over 700 farmers who reportedly died during the protests.
He also demanded payment of certain bonus dues pending from the state government to cane farmers of Punjab.
