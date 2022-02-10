Left Menu

Nigerian military recovers stolen crude oil, destroys illegal refining sites

Nigeria's military said on Thursday it has recovered millions of litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petrol after destroying 45 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:44 IST
Nigerian military recovers stolen crude oil, destroys illegal refining sites
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's military said on Thursday it has recovered millions of litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petrol after destroying 45 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta. The crude oil thefts and illegal refining have caused a major headache for the oil sector in Africa's biggest economy, which is facing fuel shortages after deliveries of gasoline containing too much methanol.

The military said operations carried out in the past two weeks recovered 2.53 million litres of illegally refined petrol and 2.81 million litres of stolen crude oil. It destroyed 127 metal storage tanks and nine tankers among other equipment. Local authorities have begun a crackdown to try put a stop to illegal refining of stolen crude, which officials say is worsening air pollution in the Delta and causing respiratory problems for some residents.

The military in the West African country, also the continent's biggest energy producer, said in a statement that 50 galvanized pipes were illegally connected to pipelines and it arrested 12 people for damaging pipelines. High unemployment in the Niger Delta has made illegal crude refining an attractive business. It involves tapping of crude from a maze of pipelines owned by oil majors and burning it at high temperature in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous process adds another layer of pollution in a region that has endured oil spills and ruined farmlands, creeks and lagoons for decades. Last week, an oil vessel storing up to 60,000 barrels of crude exploded offshore in Nigeria, spilling more oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022