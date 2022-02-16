'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas...' was inspired by thoughts of Sant Ravidas: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the people was inspired by the thoughts of Satguru Ravidas. The Chief Minister offered his prayers at the Ravidas temple in Varanasi on the occasion of the birth anniversary. Speaking to media persons, Adityanath said, "Satguru Ravidas ji was born in Kashi's Sear Govardhan Dafi. On his birth anniversary today, lakhs of devotees have reached the temple to offer prayers. Inspired by thoughts of Satguru Ravidas, the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' was implemented for the welfare of the people under PM Modi's leadership."

The Chief Minister said that the statue of Ravidas has been installed here along with the completion of langar (community dining) hall. Many related works are also being done here, he added. The Chief Minister also took part in the 'langar' at Ravidas temple in Varanasi.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

