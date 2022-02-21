Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement
Arab oil and energy ministers said on Sunday that OPEC+ should stick to its current agreement that adds 400,000 barrels per day a month to output.
Iraq oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said "for the benefit of all the energy market, OPEC+ should stay with the continuing and sustained current agreement."
