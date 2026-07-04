India's Semiconductor Leap: CG Semi's Sanand Facility Boosts Global Chip Exports

The new OSAT facility in Gujarat, India, marks a significant milestone in the country's semiconductor ambitions. With chips being exported globally, India is emerging as a key player in the semiconductor industry, thanks to strategic investments and collaborations that aim to position India on the global technology map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:04 IST
India's Semiconductor Leap: CG Semi's Sanand Facility Boosts Global Chip Exports
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal development for India's semiconductor industry, the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, commenced operations, signaling a major step forward in the nation's technological journey. The facility, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to play a crucial role in both domestic and international markets, as announced by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the global reach of the chips manufactured at the Sanand plant, noting their application in automotive and industrial sectors, and highlighting the export of a significant portion to Japan, the United States, and Europe. This move signifies India's growing presence in the global semiconductor value chain, as the nation seeks to establish itself as a leading exporter of advanced chip technologies.

The establishment of this facility is the result of a substantial investment of Rs 7,600 crore and a strategic joint venture with Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics, under the framework of India's Semiconductor Mission. The Sanand facility will not only bolster India's domestic chip production capabilities but also integrate it further into the global semiconductor ecosystem, marking the beginning of a transformative era for the Indian technology sector.

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