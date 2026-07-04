Jammu & Kashmir Education Department Sacks Officials Over Controversial Books

In a stern move, Jammu and Kashmir's School Education Department suspend eight officials and ceases a contractual engagement after discovering separatist content in books selected for school libraries, following directives from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to investigate the serious oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:00 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Education Department Sacks Officials Over Controversial Books
J-K LG Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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In a decisive action, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, following directives from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has suspended eight officials and terminated a contractual employee. The move follows the discovery of separatist material in books acquired for government school libraries, prompting a comprehensive inquiry.

A government order dated July 4, 2026, reveals that age-appropriate books were procured under the Samagra Shiksha library grant for 1,832 Government Schools and 394 PM SHRI Schools. However, two books, deemed inappropriate, have stirred significant controversy, leading to their withdrawal and the commencement of a departmental inquiry.

The controversial titles, "Personalities and Legends of J&K" and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir" included content linked to separatism, triggering concerns. The order points to neglect and improper vetting by sub-committees tasked with book selection, holding specific committee members accountable for the oversight.

Suspended officials include Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Gurjeet Singh, and several lecturers across the region. Meanwhile, Ashwani Kumar, IAS, has been appointed Inquiry Officer to lead the investigation, with a report expected in 30 days. Furthermore, involved authors and publishers face bans across Jammu and Kashmir, intensifying the ongoing scrutiny.

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