Putin's New Tax Code: Boosting Russia's Fuel Supplies
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to amend Russia's tax code, aiming to incentivize increased supply to the domestic fuel market. The changes, reported by TASS, include an excise tax mechanism to promote the production of high-octane gasoline, addressing shortages due to Ukrainian drone strikes.
In a strategic move to tackle fuel shortages in Russia, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on Saturday aimed at amending the nation's tax code. The legislative change seeks to incentivize the supply of fuel to the domestic market amid a crisis linked to Ukrainian drone strikes, according to TASS.
The state news agency reported that the law introduces an excise tax mechanism. This is designed to encourage the production of high-octane gasoline through blending, a vital step in boosting fuel availability across the nation.
The law's provisions are a part of a broader governmental response to the ongoing fuel supply issues, highlighting the significance of maintaining energy resilience during a time of geopolitical tension.