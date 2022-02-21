PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 21

Left Menu

- Britain and the EU will on Monday agree at a key "stocktaking meeting" to keep talking on reforms to post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland, as both sides try to avoid splits during the Ukraine crisis. - British bank Natwest cut lending to clients in the oil and gas sector by 21% in 2021 and aims to limit it further as part of efforts to decarbonise its loan book and reach net-zero emissions.

21-02-2022
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Carl Icahn nominates directors to McDonald's board to change pig policy https://on.ft.com/3v8kgFQ - Retail investor platform PrimaryBid wins SoftBank backing https://on.ft.com/3I4YAhu

- UK and EU to project united front in N Ireland protocol talks https://on.ft.com/356nZZD - NatWest cuts exposure to most polluting clients https://on.ft.com/3BCBXyL

Overview - McDonald's Corp said Carl Icahn has nominated two members to its board of directors in an escalating fight over the treatment of pigs by the burger chain's suppliers.

- SoftBank and Hedosophia, the investment group run by venture capitalist Ian Osborne, have led a $190 million fundraising to support the expansion plans of PrimaryBid. - Britain and the EU will on Monday agree at a key "stocktaking meeting" to keep talking on reforms to post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland, as both sides try to avoid splits during the Ukraine crisis.

- British bank Natwest cut lending to clients in the oil and gas sector by 21% in 2021 and aims to limit it further as part of efforts to decarbonise its loan book and reach net-zero emissions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

