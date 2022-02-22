Qatar working to support Lebanon on energy long-term -minister
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Qatar is working to support Lebanon with its energy supply long-term using liquified natural gas (LNG), its minister of state for energy Saad al-Kaabi told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.
Kaabi said he was aware of and happy with Egypt's short-term solution, which would help the country gain access to natural gas utilizing the network of pipelines in neighboring Jordan and Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus to send 200 troops to Syria alongside Russians
Syrian air defences confront 'hostile targets' above Damascus- state TV
U.S. State Dept OKs possible missile sale to Jordan -Pentagon
Belarus leader downplays possible deployment to Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV