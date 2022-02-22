Qatar working to support Lebanon on energy long-term -minister

Qatar is working to support Lebanon with its energy supply long-term using liquified natural gas (LNG), its minister of state for energy Saad al-Kaabi told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

Kaabi said he was aware of and happy with Egypt's short-term solution, which would help the country gain access to natural gas utilizing the network of pipelines in neighboring Jordan and Syria.

