Ukraine's Urgent Plea for Air Defense Amid Intensified Russian Attacks

Ukraine faced deadly missile and drone attacks from Russia, killing two and injuring 19. Kyiv is urging allies for more air defense munitions as it struggles to counter Russian ballistic missiles. Recent escalations have seen Ukraine targeting Russian logistics to weaken their military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Attacked Ukraine With Missiles And Drones On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 15:29 IST
Ukraine's Urgent Plea for Air Defense Amid Intensified Russian Attacks
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In a recent spike in conflict, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Saturday, killing two and injuring 19, as Ukrainian officials reported. The capital city, Kyiv, suffered significant damage with 11 casualties recorded. Swift response to the attack came as Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted many but failed to tackle ballistic threats due to inadequate defenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy detailed the severity of the situation, emphasizing that civilian structures were impacted even before warning systems could activate. Highlighting the dire need for air defense support, Zelenskiy called for rapid international assistance in light of commitments made at the recent NATO summit, stressing the urgency given Russia's employment of complex missile technologies.

Ongoing hostilities continue as Ukraine addresses its critical need for advanced defense systems. Meanwhile, the U.S. has promised manufacturing licenses for Patriot systems to bolster Ukraine's defense. Strikes in Kyiv have resulted in over 60 deaths this month alone, driving Ukrainian forces to disrupt Russian supply lines, effectively targeting vessels in strategic locations to impair operative capabilities.

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