Manchester City's Historic Signing of Rising Star Jeremy Monga

Manchester City has completed the signing of promising winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City. The contract will keep Monga at Manchester City until 2031, as announced by the club on Saturday. This acquisition marks a significant addition to the Premier League team's lineup as they aim for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester City Have Signed Winger Jeremy Monga From Leicester City On A Contract Running Until | Updated: 11-07-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 15:20 IST
Manchester City's Historic Signing of Rising Star Jeremy Monga

Manchester City has secured the signature of talented winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City, underscoring its commitment to future triumphs.

The club announced on Saturday that Monga's contract extends until 2031, promising a long-term impact for the Premier League giants.

This strategic move reflects Manchester City's proactive approach to building a formidable team.

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