Breakthrough India’s 3-day Pan-Asia summit ‘Reframe’ to focus on Gender-based Violence

Breakthrough India's 3-day Pan-Asia summit 'Reframe' will bring together non-profit organizations, industry experts, thought leaders, and media to discuss ways to create a future without Gender-based Violence. Breakthrough India is a Delhi-based non-profit organization that through the use of pop culture and media, seeks to make violence against women and girls unacceptable. Gender-based Violence (GBV) is an umbrella term used to refer to a harmful act that is perpetrated against a person's will. Such acts also involve socially ascribed differences based on gender and sexual identities. These acts can occur in public or in private. The root causes of Gender-based Violence is gender inequality and abuse of power.

The Pan-Asia summit that kick-starts on 2nd March will lead to high-impact stakeholder discussions around Gender-based Violence and its impact on society. The summit will have speakers from across many Asian countries.

The summit aims to develop specific areas of advocacy for concrete guidance on prevention and redressal of Gender-based Violence and Gender-Based Discrimination (GBD). The summit will be an ideal platform wherein speakers from across different Asian countries will be able to share their experiences and best practices to develop pragmatic solutions to address Gender-based Violence. The summit will also strive to create a future agenda in the Asian context, including priorities and strategies for achieving and measuring progress on Gender-based Violence and Gender-based Discrimination related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Commenting on the summit and its relevance in the current context, Urvashi Gandhi, Advocacy Director, Breakthrough India, said, "We are very happy and excited about this summit being instrumental in bringing together various stakeholders on addressing the issue of Gender-based Violence. The summit not just aims to highlight key challenges around Gender-based Violence in Asia, but also discuss its social-economic impact and ways we could address it. Globally, the cost of violence is estimated to be USD 1.5 trillion which is expected to rise given the impact of COVID. I believe that the summit will definitely contribute to paving a way for a solution-oriented approach in dealing with Gender-based violence in the region and framing important policy decisions to create a violence-free, gender-equal world for all." World Health Organization's (WHO) regional estimates suggest that South Asia and South-East Asia regions have the highest rate of intimate partner violence (IPV) in the world, at 43 percent and 33 percent respectively. Four South Asian countries (Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal in order of prevalence) feature among the top fifteen countries with the highest national prevalence of physical intimate partner violence as reported by the Demographic and Health Surveys. The summit will be particularly significant in this context and is expected to drive conversations around the critical need for addressing Gender-based violence. Around 3000 delegates from many Asian countries are expected to attend the summit. The summit will conclude on the 4th of March, 2022.

Register here to attend the summit: https://inbreakthrough.org/call-for-submissions-registration/

