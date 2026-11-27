The clean hitting and ‌calm at the crease may have looked familiar to some of those watching "Stan Stan" smash a 21-ball half-century for a Christchurch amateur side this week, but few would have guessed the ‌mystery batter was India's Rishabh Pant.

Playing under a false name, the India wicketkeeper, who scored ‌a century in the drawn first test against New Zealand in Wellington, was drafted in as a last-minute replacement for Open House Swingers in an eight-a-side Twenty20 match on Wednesday. Pant, the world's sixth-ranked test batsman, ⁠made 72 ​off 26 balls, including ⁠eight sixes, before being run out.

Organisers of the Last Man Stands tournament revealed Stan Stan's true identity on ⁠Thursday. Open House player Mohammad Safi told the New Zealand Herald he had seen Pant on an ​electric bike in Christchurch, the venue for the second test, and asked if he ⁠would play as they were a player short for the match against The Chosen Ones.

New Zealand captain Tom ⁠Latham ​was surprised to learn about Pant's incognito innings. "Did he play? How'd he go? That's brilliant," Latham told a press conference before the second test in Christchurch.

"He's obviously a real ⁠character of the game is Rishabh." Pant's heroics helped Open House Swingers secure a 12-run win ⁠over their opponents.

The ⁠29-year-old made a strong start to the second test on Friday, however, taking two catches behind the stumps in the second session to ‌dismiss Latham ‌and Rachin Ravindra.