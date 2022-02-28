EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation with Ukraine - Simson
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:20 IST
The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure to link the bloc's power grid to that of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.
"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kadri Simson
- Ukraine
- Energy
- The European Commission
Advertisement