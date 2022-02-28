Left Menu

EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation with Ukraine - Simson

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure to link the bloc's power grid to that of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.

"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.

