Honduras to cancel environmental permits for mining, ban open pits
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 01-03-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 04:42 IST
- Country:
- Honduras
Environmental permits for Honduran metal and non-metal mining will be canceled, the country's government said in a brief statement on Monday, describing the industry as harmful and declaring it will specifically prohibit open pit mining.
The statement from the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines added that natural areas with "high ecological value" will be preserved, without going into further detail.
