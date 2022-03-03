Saudi economy to grow around 7% in 2023, crown prince says
Saudi Arabia's economy is expected to grow around 7% in 2023, the state-news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.
The oil-rich kingdom's gross domestic product grew 5.6% in 2021, he said, without indicating a growth target for 2022.
