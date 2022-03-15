Russia wants swift resumption of Iran nuclear deal, says Lavrov
Moscow is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday and is waiting for Washington to lift sanctions on Tehran.
European powers have warned that Russia's demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran could wreck an attempt to restore the Iranian nuclear deal which lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
