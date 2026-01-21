Iran Issues Stark Warning Amid Rising Tensions with the US

In a pointed statement Wednesday, Iran's foreign minister threatened a strong retaliation against the United States if attacked, amidst an ongoing crackdown on protests within Iran. Abbas Araghchi's comments come amid the deployment of US military forces towards the Middle East.

Despite the Iranian regime's efforts to blame armed demonstrators, unverified videos hint at security forces targeting unarmed protesters. The protests' death toll has reportedly reached 4,519, drawing comparisons to the 1979 revolution. This dire situation reflects growing tensions in US-Iran relations.

Simultaneously, military movements suggest an imminent confrontation, as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier approaches the region. The conflict's escalation heightens fears of broader regional ramifications, impacting global peace and stability.

