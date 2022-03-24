NTPC commissions additional 42.5MW capacity at Ramagundam floating solar project

State-run power giant NTPC has made commercially operational an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana from Thursday.

Earlier the company had commissioned 17.5 MW (Part-I) and 20 MW (Part-II) of the Ramagundam floating solar project.

With the addition of 42.5MW, the total commercially operational power generation capacity of Ramagundam project has reached 80 MW. The project is of 100 MW capacity.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 42.5 MW of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs. of March 24, 2022,'' NTPC said in a BSE filing.

With this, it stated that the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54494.68 MW.

The NTPC group's installed and commercial capacity stands at 68,609.68 MW and 67,949.68 MW, respectively.

