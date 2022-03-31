Left Menu

Customs officials seize over 290 grams of gold at Lucknow Airport, one held

Lucknow Airport customs department seized over 290 grams of gold from a passenger on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:03 IST
Customs officials seize over 290 grams of gold at Lucknow Airport, one held
Visuals of the recovered gold by Customs(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Airport customs department seized over 290 grams of gold from a passenger on Thursday. The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Lucknow and had 295.500 grams of gold worth Rs 15,66,150.

The passenger was held on the basis of suspicion when he was intercepted while walking through the green channel. The officials checked him and after scanning his shoes through X-ray, a dark image appeared on the sole of the shoes. Two packets of the gold compound were found concealed inside the shoe sole by the customs officials from the passenger.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022