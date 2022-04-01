PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Royal Bank of Canada to buy Brewin Dolphin for 1.6 billion pounds. https://on.ft.com/3K0Hqm7 - Holland & Barrett makes delayed loan payment after sanctions assurances. https://on.ft.com/38bOj61

- Energy suppliers' websites jam as UK consumers panic ahead of 54% price rise. https://on.ft.com/3LxQq2s - UK civil servants face real terms pay cut in 2022-23 as living costs soar. https://on.ft.com/3NDs755

Overview - Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's largest wealth managers, for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion).

- HSBC has finally processed the delayed interest payment on debt owed by Holland & Barrett, the UK high street retailer with links to Russian oligarchs who are under sanctions. - Websites for some of Britain's biggest energy companies crashed on Thursday as consumers worried about the escalating cost of living crisis rushed to submit gas and electricity readings ahead of a 54 per cent rise in prices from April 1.

- UK civil servants will feel the full force of the squeeze on living standards, after ministers set guidance that will leave them with below-inflation pay awards averaging just 2 per cent next year. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

