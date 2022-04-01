PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 1
https://on.ft.com/3NDs755 Overview - Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's largest wealth managers, for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion). - HSBC has finally processed the delayed interest payment on debt owed by Holland & Barrett, the UK high street retailer with links to Russian oligarchs who are under sanctions.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Royal Bank of Canada to buy Brewin Dolphin for 1.6 billion pounds. https://on.ft.com/3K0Hqm7 - Holland & Barrett makes delayed loan payment after sanctions assurances. https://on.ft.com/38bOj61
- Energy suppliers' websites jam as UK consumers panic ahead of 54% price rise. https://on.ft.com/3LxQq2s - UK civil servants face real terms pay cut in 2022-23 as living costs soar. https://on.ft.com/3NDs755
Overview - Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's largest wealth managers, for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion).
- HSBC has finally processed the delayed interest payment on debt owed by Holland & Barrett, the UK high street retailer with links to Russian oligarchs who are under sanctions. - Websites for some of Britain's biggest energy companies crashed on Thursday as consumers worried about the escalating cost of living crisis rushed to submit gas and electricity readings ahead of a 54 per cent rise in prices from April 1.
- UK civil servants will feel the full force of the squeeze on living standards, after ministers set guidance that will leave them with below-inflation pay awards averaging just 2 per cent next year. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- HSBC
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Financial Times
- Bengaluru
- Dolphin
- Britain