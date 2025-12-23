Canara HSBC Partners with Equitas to Amplify Insurance Reach in India

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has forged a strategic partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank, marking a pivotal move in expanding life insurance penetration across India's varied markets.

This collaboration highlights Canara HSBC Life Insurance's dedication to making life insurance accessible for all societal segments. The insurance company will provide its diverse portfolio of solutions, including life protection and investment-linked products, through Equitas SFB's wide network of 994 outlets and 365 ATMs across 18 states.

The alliance aims to foster financial inclusion and long-term financial security for millions across India, aligning with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's goal to achieve 'Insurance for All by 2047.' This partnership leverages Equitas SFB's extensive reach and innovative banking model, complemented by Canara HSBC Life Insurance's trusted offerings.