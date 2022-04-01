Left Menu

NHAI inaugurates cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway

National Highway Authority of India on Friday inaugurated Kashi toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:43 IST
National Highway Authority of India on Friday inaugurated Kashi toll plaza on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. The toll plaza on around 90 km long Delhi-Meerut expressway is completely cashless and the tax will be deducted from FASTag.

The toll manager Kailash said, "This is the first 100 per cent 'digital mode' toll plaza. Fifty-five rupees will be charged for cars on the 90 km long expressway. Cars without FASTag will be penalised." To ensure public safety and avoid accidents due to overspeeding and rash driving, the authorities have installed cameras on the toll plaza.

"We have installed cameras to check overspeeding. Toll tax will not have to be paid during entry on Delhi Meerut Expressway. Rather, the toll will be deducted at the exit point. That is, the more the vehicle runs, the more tax will have to be paid," added Kailash. In other news, NHAI on Thursday had revised toll fee rates for the Delhi-Meerut expressway by 10-15 per cent. The new rates will be effective from Friday, April 1, 2022, and will vary for different vehicles.

The previous rates for cars/jeeps were Rs 140, while Rs 155 will be charged as per the revised rates, for the stretch between the toll plaza on Sarai Kale Khan and the Kashi toll plaza in Meerut. The new rates from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod Plaza are Rs 100 and Rs 130 will be charged to go to Bhojpur.

The tax will be charged at the six entry/exit points located at the expressway; Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dundahera (Vijay Nagar), Dasna, Rasoolpur Sikrod, Bhojpur and the main toll plaza is located at Kashi in Meerut. The 14-lane expressway has four phases. Phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and UP Gate in Ghaziabad, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad. The third phase connects Dasna to Hapur, while phase 4 is a 32-km six-lane access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut in UP. (ANI)

