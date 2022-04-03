Left Menu

Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:32 IST
Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Sunday. A total of 13,100 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 65,33,742. During the last 24 hours, 458 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 64,62,151.

No deaths were reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours. However, two deaths not added earlier due to lack of documentation were added. Lastly, six deaths were designated as COVID deaths as per the new guidelines by the Centre. The death toll in the state currently stands at 68.074 due to the disease. There are currently 2,680 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022