Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Sunday. A total of 13,100 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 65,33,742. During the last 24 hours, 458 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 64,62,151.

No deaths were reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours. However, two deaths not added earlier due to lack of documentation were added. Lastly, six deaths were designated as COVID deaths as per the new guidelines by the Centre. The death toll in the state currently stands at 68.074 due to the disease. There are currently 2,680 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

