Chile, Argentina seek to strengthen ties as Boric visits

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, making his first trip abroad since taking power last month, and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez vowed on Monday to cooperate on economic, energy and cultural issues. Chile is Argentina's fifth-largest trading partner and one of its main investors.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:22 IST
Chilean President Gabriel Boric, making his first trip abroad since taking power last month, and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez vowed on Monday to cooperate on economic, energy and cultural issues. "We have challenges that are deeply shared," Boric said at a joint news conference with the center-left Argentina president in Buenos Aires.

Boric, a leftist, traveled to Argentina on Sunday along with a business and cultural delegation. Chile is Argentina's fifth-largest trading partner and one of its main investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

