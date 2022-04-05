Left Menu

ICAR running 2 special programmes for nutritional security: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:35 IST
ICAR running 2 special programmes for nutritional security: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

To promote nutritional security, ICAR has launched two special programmes for upscaling biofortified varieties of crops through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations (NARI) and Value Addition and Technology Incubation Centres in Agriculture (VATICA) are the two programmes launched by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to the minister, the ICAR is also implementing projects like 'Sustainable Approaches for Nutritional Security' and 'Nutritional Security and Health Promotion of Farm Families' under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture. Under the projects, nutri-gardens were established in schools and villages in which nutrition education awareness programmes were conducted, he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the ICAR has developed 79 biofortified varieties of various crops namely rice, wheat, maize, millets, lentil, groundnut, linseed, mustard and soybean which are nutritionally rich.

Besides eight biofortified varieties of horticulture crops, cauliflower, potato, sweet potato, greater yam and pomegranate are being popularised among farmers through trainings and demonstrations involving various mass communication media.

These cultivars have been improved for essential nutrients like iron, zinc, calcium, protein, vitamin C, provitamin A, and oleic acid, among others, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022