ICAR running 2 special programmes for nutritional security: Govt

To promote nutritional security, ICAR has launched two special programmes for upscaling biofortified varieties of crops through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations (NARI) and Value Addition and Technology Incubation Centres in Agriculture (VATICA) are the two programmes launched by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to the minister, the ICAR is also implementing projects like 'Sustainable Approaches for Nutritional Security' and 'Nutritional Security and Health Promotion of Farm Families' under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture. Under the projects, nutri-gardens were established in schools and villages in which nutrition education awareness programmes were conducted, he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the ICAR has developed 79 biofortified varieties of various crops namely rice, wheat, maize, millets, lentil, groundnut, linseed, mustard and soybean which are nutritionally rich.

Besides eight biofortified varieties of horticulture crops, cauliflower, potato, sweet potato, greater yam and pomegranate are being popularised among farmers through trainings and demonstrations involving various mass communication media.

These cultivars have been improved for essential nutrients like iron, zinc, calcium, protein, vitamin C, provitamin A, and oleic acid, among others, he said.

