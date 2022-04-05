Left Menu

UK-based Gazprom units says German move has secured their future

The British-based subsidiary of Gazprom said Germany's move to take control of its parent had removed any concerns about the viability and future of its operations, and it would look to rebrand soon.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:42 IST
UK-based Gazprom units says German move has secured their future
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British-based subsidiary of Gazprom said Germany's move to take control of its parent had removed any concerns about the viability and future of its operations, and it would look to rebrand soon. UK-registered Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GMT) buys gas on wholesale energy markets and owns a number of subsidiaries including in Switzerland, France, Mexico and Singapore.

Its British subsidiary, Gazprom Energy, supplies industrial companies including parts of the National Health Service. Some customers had sought to cut ties with the business as part of Western efforts to shun Russia, industry sources had told Reuters, sparking alarm about the broader market impact if the business collapsed.

Both GMT and Gazprom Energy said late on Monday that any doubts about the companies had been erased after the German state took control of their immediate owner, Gazprom Germania, following the sudden withdrawal of ultimate parent Gazprom . "This completely removes with immediate effect any concerns about the viability and future of GM&T and its subsidiaries(including Gazprom Energy) since ultimate control is now held indirectly by the German state and not by PJSC Gazprom," it said on its website.

"Given the operational and financial independence of GM&T from PJSC Gazprom, there are no adverse financial or other implications from the actions of the German government." ​ The statement said the business would announce any future steps, such as a rebranding.

Britain also had an option, called the Supplier of Last Resort, which would have enabled it to take control of the UK subsidiaries to maintain supply if needed, however that would have been expensive and put customers at risk of losing their hedged contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022