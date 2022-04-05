OILSEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, APR 5 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1610.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1650.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1725.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1560.00 Refined Palm Oil 1455.00 Soyabean Ref. 1480.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1510.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1480.00 Copra white 1540.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1310.00 Linseed - Castor Comm. 1462.00 F.S.G. 1472.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1452.00 Mowra 1460.00 Neem - Karanji 1570.00 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 41000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 37500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 28000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 63913.00 Castor Extr. 10150.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8050.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8800.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 9800.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9400.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5900.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6600.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8400.00 Castorseed Bombay 7160.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

--------------- PTI MUM SVC SVC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)