TMC MPs move suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over price rise

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Luizinho Faleiro, Md Nadimul Haque and Sushmita Dev on Tuesday moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on "the urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities including fuel." With the fuel prices going up by another 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, petrol and diesel in the past 16 days and after 14 hikes have become dearer by Rs 10 a litre.

Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark today, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday also increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kilogram, taking the total increase to Rs 6.6 in five days.

With this revision, the CNG will cost Rs 2.5 per Kg with effect from today. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has asked all the opposition parties collectively to raise the issue of fuel prices hike and ask for the Centre's accountability on the subject.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the central government over the issue of fuel price hike comparing it with that of other countries and said that the fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. "Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent," said Puri in Lok Sabha.

However, the Opposition has been stepping up pressure on the government with demand for the rollback of the fuel price hike. Congress' nationwide protest campaign 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against fuel price hike will be culminating tomorrow under which it is organising rallies and marches across the country. The campaign began on March 31.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)