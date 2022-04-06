Amplus Solar clocks 1GW of power generation capacity

Amplus Solar on Wednesday said it has clocked 1GW of solar power generation capacity.

''Amplus Solar, a leading distributed solar energy provider, has solidified further its position as a market leader in India by achieving one Gigawatt (1GW) capacity of solar assets,'' a company statement said.

The company, which had commissioned its first project of 100kW at an engineering college in Maharashtra in May 2014, is now making strides in the Middle East region.

''We are excited to have surpassed 1GW of solar capacity,'' Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Amplus Solar, was quoted as having said in the statement. The company's residential solar business unit HomeScape offers aesthetically-designed rooftop solar for homes. It also provides battery storage and electric mobility as a service known as YELO.

