Italy's Draghi says halting Russian gas imports "not on the table"

Italy is heavily dependent on Russia for its gas supplies, but Draghi said if a consensus emerges at the EU level to block gas imports, "we will be perfectly happy to comply." (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giuseppe Fonte)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that halting gas imports from Russia is not being considered at the EU level, but if a consensus on the matter is reached Italy will willingly go along with it. "A gas embargo is not yet on the table and I don't know if it will ever be," Draghi told reporters at a news conference.

