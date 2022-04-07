Left Menu

China's oil demand to grow in Q2, COVID rules weigh -CNPC researcher

Dai said the CNPC think tank has lowered its view on second-quarter demand by 180,000 bpd from its previous assessment, but said overall consumption would remain 1.8% higher from a year ago. With COVID-19 cases under control and Beijing's economic stimulus to kick in, he expects oil demand in China to climb to 15.26 million bpd in the third quarter and rise to 15.37 million bpd in the fourth quarter, up 4.1% and 6.7% year on year, respectively.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:19 IST
China's oil demand to grow in Q2, COVID rules weigh -CNPC researcher
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's oil demand is estimated to rebound to 14.26 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2022 after the country's zero-COVID policy dampened consumption in the first quarter, a senior researcher from China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said. Oil consumption was assessed at 13.9 million bpd in the first quarter to March 31, down 3% from a year earlier, Dai Jiaquan, director of CNPC's oil market research department, told an online seminar on Thursday.

The reduced oil demand followed stringent mobility restrictions across China, including a two-stage lockdown in financial hub of Shanghai which could reduce fuel demand by 200,000 barrels per day, having recorded thousands of daily COVID-19 cases since March. "The local COVID-19 outbreak will continue to weigh on China's oil consumption in April and we expect the demand to show positive growth in May," said Dai.

The transport ministry had expected a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday in early April. Dai said the CNPC think tank has lowered its view on second-quarter demand by 180,000 bpd from its previous assessment, but said overall consumption would remain 1.8% higher from a year ago.

With COVID-19 cases under control and Beijing's economic stimulus to kick in, he expects oil demand in China to climb to 15.26 million bpd in the third quarter and rise to 15.37 million bpd in the fourth quarter, up 4.1% and 6.7% year on year, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022