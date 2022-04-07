Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit
Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) to ensure sufficient energy supply and to speed up breaking away from its dependence on Russian energy, the government said on Thursday.
Finland will also acquire a new floating LNG terminal together with Estonia to be placed in Finland to put an end to gas deliveries from Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila told reporters.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
