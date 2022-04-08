NZ to release 483,000 barrels from emergency oil stocks

New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods.

Last Saturday, the 31 members of the IEA agreed to take collective action to release an additional 120 million barrels of global emergency oil stocks to help offset the loss of Russian oil exports after sanctions were imposed on Russia following the invasion.

"The size of contributions to the stockdraw has now been determined by the IEA and New Zealand has committed slightly more than the amount requested by the IEA as our ticket contracts as released as a whole," Megan Woods said.

"Our release is made up of around 184,000 barrels of crude oil held in Spain and close to 299,000 barrels of diesel held in the United Kingdom.

"This contribution follows on from our release of 369,000 barrels of crude oil last month as part of the initial collective action to release 62.7 million barrels held by IEA members.

"New Zealand's membership of the IEA requires it to hold stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of net oil and imports. New Zealand buys emergency reserve stocks that are held offshore as part of this obligation and help to manage potential disruptions in the oil market.

"We released slightly more than our allocated share in response to the last collective action and we have done so again as we play out part to help stabilise world energy markets.

"There has been a great deal of volatility in global oil markets since the invasion and this further action, coupled with the United States' move to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months, will help to provide some certainty to the market," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)