Ukrainian PM says this year's harvest will be 20% less than last year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday this year's grain harvest is likely to be 20% less than last year because of a reduced sowing area following Russia's invasion.

He said there was a shortage of fuel for farmers but Ukraine knew how to keep them supplied. He also said Ukraine had large stocks of grain, cereals, and vegetable oil, and could feed its population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)