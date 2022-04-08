BRIEF-UAE Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Recalls Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi Chocolate From The Market
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:10 IST
STATE NEWS AGENCY:
* UAE MINISTRY OF CLIMATE CHANGE AND ENVIRONMENT RECALLS KINDER SURPRISE UOVO MAXI CHOCOLATE FROM THE MARKET (Reporting By Lilian Wagdy)
