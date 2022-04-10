Left Menu

J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter at Srinagar

In an ongoing encounter at Srinagar, one unidentified terrorist was killed and another one is trapped, informed the Kashmir police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In an ongoing encounter at Srinagar, one unidentified terrorist was killed and another one is trapped, informed the Kashmir police. The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is still under way. Informing this through social media Kashmir police tweeted, "One of the terrorists involved in the recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel was killed in the Srinagar encounter and another is trapped. Encounter is going on: IGP Kashmir."

While, another terrorist involved in the encounter is trapped, stated the Kashmir police. Encounter is underway. (ANI)

