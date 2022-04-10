Left Menu

Indian tea leaves hold a special place in the world: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a five-day tour to Assam visited the tea production units, located in the Hathikul area of Kaziranga, which are almost 125 years old.

ANI | Hathikul (Assam) | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:17 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other officials in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a five-day tour to Assam visited the tea production units, located in the Hathikul area of Kaziranga, which are almost 125 years old. During his visit, interacting with tea garden workers, he appreciated their skills and listened to their problems. Lok Sabha Speaker said that the workers select each leaf with great skill and diligence and then they are processed with modern techniques. Indian tea leaves hold a special place in the world due to their quality. It is a matter of happiness that the demand for tea leaves produced in India is increasing continuously.

He further said that issues relating to problems of tea garden workers have come up in Parliament for discussion by Members. He assured all the present that he would discuss these issues with the Assam Government. Earlier, he also visited Kaziranga National Park along with the Agriculture Minister of Assam, Atul Bora. Birla appreciated the natural beauty and bio-diversity of Kaziranga.

Lok Sabha speaker who is on the five-day tour to Assam, will inaugurate the 8th CPA India Region Conference at Guwahati, Assam tomorrow. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary will address the delegates on the occasion. The conference will be attended by 76 delegates. (ANI)

