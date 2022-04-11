Antidote to rise in oil prices is reduction in usage: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said that in the face of incessant rise in oil prices, people should reduce the usage of petroleum products as an antidote to such price hikes. After a spate of price rise of oil products for the last 16 days, the price of petrol in the city touched Rs 115.12 per litre and Rs 99.83 for high-speed diesel.

Speaking at an event organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and other oil marketing companies on petroleum conservation, Dhankar said the people are showing their concerns over the rise in oil prices. ''The best antidote is minimising the use of it for every price rise. Avoidable use of energy will help the planet and the economy of the nation as imports of petroleum products is a drain on the country's resources'', he added.

Since petroleum products, which are fossil fuels, are not renewable, it takes millions of years for their replenishment, Dhankar said, adding that there should be an end to conspicuous consumption of such products, particularly by the rich.

Executive director of IOC Pritish Bharat said the availability of fossil fuel is dwindling and this product is not going to last forever and needs to be conserved. He also said there is a need to look for alternative sources of energy. Regarding IOC, he said the company is manufacturing enriched fuel quality to reduce pollution.

