Greece to speed up gas exploration, optimistic of significant reserves - PM says

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:30 IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Greece

Greece will speed up gas exploration projects in concert with private investors, its prime minister said on Tuesday, as it seeks to become an energy hub in Europe that has pledged to cut reliance on Russian gas.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country aims to have a clear idea by 2023 on whether it has gas reserves it could tap on, and that it has indications of potential gas reserves which makes the government "optimistic".

"If we have significant gas reserves, we will replace our imports with our national wealth," he said in a meeting with the country's hydrocarbons commission and energy industry executives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

