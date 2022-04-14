Morocco's fuel bill in 2022 to rise by 25 bln dirham vs 2021 - state news agency

Morocco's fuel bill in 2022 will increase by 25 billion dirhams ($2.56 billion) compared to 2021, the country's top electricity official said on Wednesday, according to the official news agency MAP.

"2022 fuel bill will reach 47.7 billion dirham" Abdul Rahim Al-Hafizi, Director of the National office for Electricity said in a speech before the parliament.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

