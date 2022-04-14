Left Menu

Russian finance minister to attend G20 meeting virtually -Indonesia

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:14 IST
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: Wikimedia
G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed he planned to attend next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies virtually.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington, to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine.

