IPGA appoints Bimal Kothari as chairman

India Pulses and Grains Association IPGA on Thursday announced the appointment of Bimal Kothari as the new chairman with immediate effect. Kothari takes over from Jitu Bheda, who was the IPGA chairman since 2018, the industry body said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:22 IST
India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Bimal Kothari as the new chairman with immediate effect. Kothari takes over from Jitu Bheda, who was the IPGA chairman since 2018, the industry body said in a statement. “We have created a well-articulated outlook towards the industry while working closely with the government, policy makers, trade in the larger interest of the farmers and trade. We have invested significantly over the last decade in enhancing relationships with foreign ministries and partner associations. ''At the helm of affairs, I will ensure that we deal with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways to achieve larger goals which will benefit all stakeholders for years to come,” Kothari said.

