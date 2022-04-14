Left Menu

Import duty removal on cotton may help bring down prices: Textile Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:36 IST
Import duty removal on cotton may help bring down prices: Textile Secy
  • Country:
  • India

The government's decision to remove import duty on cotton is likely to help bring down prices of the commodity, Textiles Secretary U P Singh said on Thursday.

The finance ministry on April 13 waived customs duty on cotton imports till September 30, a move that will benefit the textile industry and keep prices low for consumers.

Currently, cotton imports attract 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC). The industry has been demanding a waiver of duty to lower domestic prices.

''It would enable people who want to import. We are expecting that within a day or two, you would certainly see the impact on prices going down but at the same time we would not expect the prices to be very low because there is a shortage all over (the world),'' Singh told reporters here.

In India, cotton crops get affected because of unseasonal rains, and in the US, there were drought-like conditions.

''So supply is less, demand is high....import duty removal would certainly have an impact on prices in India,'' he added.

Since the arrival of cotton in October 2021, prices are increasing.

The textile industry has been seeking relief as cotton prices have soared to about Rs 90,000 per candy.

Singh said farmers are ''happy because they are getting about two times more prices than that of MSP''.

''This year, we expect at least 10-15 per cent increase in area under cotton because they (farmers) have got a very good rate,'' he added.

He also said that not only cotton, prices of all raw materials like steel, and cement are high.

''This is not a phenomenon which is confined to India, this is all over,' he said adding now ''production is not increasing but consumption is increasing every year''.

Every month, about 1.5 - 2 lakh spindles are being added to the spinning industry because demand is good, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022