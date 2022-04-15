Left Menu

Hanskhali rape-murder case: Bengali community ashamed of Mamata Banerjee's statement, says WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said Bengalis are ashamed because of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in Nadia, and the law and order situation is not under her control.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said Bengalis are ashamed because of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in Nadia, and the law and order situation is not under her control. "The law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal. The whole Bengali community is ashamed because of her (Mamata Banerjee) statement," said Majumdar.

Banerjee on Monday questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant. Majumdar responded, "It is a crime to defame the victim. For this a case should be registered against her. She can't question the character of the victim." Regarding this rape case, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the bureaucracy is politicized and the preamble of the Constitution is disregarded in the state.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

