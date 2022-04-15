Madhya Pradesh police takes four persons into custody in Khargone violence case

Days after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city triggering incidents of arson, prompting authorities to impose curfews in some areas, Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday took four people into custody. Speaking to ANI today, Superintendent of Police of Khargone Ankit Jaiswal said, "We received information that four people from Gujarat have come here, saying that they are here to volunteer, to help the victims (of violence here). We took them into custody, no arrests yet. They are being questioned and their purpose of the visit is being verified."

Earlier today, news reports claimed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) offered to fund the Khargone violence. However, police sources told ANI on anonymity that this is not true. "The investigation done so far in Khargone violence has come to the fore. So far, it can be observed that PFI did not provide any funding in violence," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of Khargone violence of rebuilding their houses. Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)