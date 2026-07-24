Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico's health ministry declared Thursday that its tests conducted on lettuce and water samples from U.S. supplier Taylor Farms in central Mexico showed no traces of Cyclospora. This finding follows a health inspection carried out earlier this week at the company's plant.

According to the ministry's statement, real-time PCR analysis, using standard molecular methods, found no Cyclospora cayetanensis in all 10 samples of raw materials and finished products tested.

The announcement comes after U.S. health authorities linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak, known for causing severe diarrhea, to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell outlets in various states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has indicated that evidence traced the outbreak to Taylor Farms products originating from central Mexico.