Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico's health ministry announced that tests on lettuce and water samples from Taylor Farms in Mexico were negative for Cyclospora. This comes after the U.S. linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak to lettuce served at Taco Bell, but suggested a connection to Taylor Farms' products from Central Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 06:12 IST
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation
  • Country:
  • United States

Mexico's health ministry declared Thursday that its tests conducted on lettuce and water samples from U.S. supplier Taylor Farms in central Mexico showed no traces of Cyclospora. This finding follows a health inspection carried out earlier this week at the company's plant.

According to the ministry's statement, real-time PCR analysis, using standard molecular methods, found no Cyclospora cayetanensis in all 10 samples of raw materials and finished products tested.

The announcement comes after U.S. health authorities linked a cyclosporiasis outbreak, known for causing severe diarrhea, to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell outlets in various states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has indicated that evidence traced the outbreak to Taylor Farms products originating from central Mexico.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026