Paramount Skydance Acquisition on Hold Amid Legal Scrutiny

Paramount Skydance's ambitious $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been put on hold, court papers revealed on Friday. The decision to pause comes amid legal challenges raised by California and 11 other states over potential market dominance concerns.

The delay in the acquisition process could prove costly for Paramount Skydance, with a potential $7 million daily in fees to be paid to Warner Bros. shareholders if the merger isn't finalized by the stipulated September 30 deadline.

While the companies have agreed to stall proceedings until a judicial ruling or until June 1, 2027, past merger challenges suggest an average judicial review time of around eight months.