Stock Market Shaky as Fed Meeting and Major Earnings Loom

The U.S. stock market faces potential volatility due to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and major corporate earnings, with tech and AI companies in focus. Concerns over interest rates and inflation persist, influenced by rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions. Investors await signals on future rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:46 IST
Stock Market Shaky as Fed Meeting and Major Earnings Loom
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The U.S. stock market's focus shifts to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, set to reveal interest rate paths, and major corporate earnings led by tech giants. Alphabet and Tesla's steep declines have already marked a tumultuous week, impacting AI 'hyperscalers' like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.

The Federal Reserve's anticipated decision on interest rates occurs amid soaring oil prices, largely driven by Middle Eastern tensions, leading to concerns over inflation control. Investors are closely monitoring the potential for surprise rate hikes, as new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh shakes up monetary policy communication.

Amidst a highly anticipated earnings week, major companies such as Apple and Chevron are expected to report results. Second-quarter earnings are poised for a sharp rise from last year, but investor worries over AI investment returns loom. The market remains sensitive to economic updates, including GDP and inflation reports.

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