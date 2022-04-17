Left Menu

Deomali to be developed for eco-tourism: Chief Secretary

Deomali peak in Odishas Koraput district, the tallest in the whole of the Eastern Ghats, will soon be developed for eco-tourism, chief secretary SC Mohapatra said.I visited Deomali hilltop. We had a detailed discussion on how eco-tourism can be developed on the Deomali hilltop taking into account the villages surrounding it.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 11:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Deomali peak in Odisha's Koraput district, the tallest in the whole of the Eastern Ghats, will soon be developed for eco-tourism, chief secretary SC Mohapatra said.

"I visited Deomali hilltop. We had a detailed discussion on how eco-tourism can be developed on the Deomali hilltop taking into account the villages surrounding it. Site selection for it has also been done," Mohapatra told reporters in Koraput on Saturday.

He said the Forest Department will very soon start work on it. "We will build cottages. Villagers are already involved and they are charging some fees from tourist vehicles visiting the place. A gate has been constructed. I had discussions with the villagers on how they can provide better service to the visiting tourists," the chief secretary said.

Stating that Deomali will be the most sought-after destination of tourists in the coming years, Mohapatra said hundreds of villagers from the surrounding village will get employment and earn money.

Deomali Peak, the highest peak in the Koraput district with an elevation of about 1,672 meters, is situated near Doodhari village under Pottani Tehsil, about 70 km from Koraput town. The hill is surrounded by a deep green forest, the peak is rich in flora and fauna. This hill range is rich in mineral resources such as bauxite, limestone, and gemstones. Deomali is dotted with brooks and deep valleys and inhabited by tribes such as Kandhas, Parajas, Bhumia, Malis, and Bhotias.

Apart from its scenic beauty, Deoimali is also a suitable destination for adventurous sports lovers for hang gliding, mountaineering, and trekking.

